Residents inspect damage after huge fire in Manila

Hundreds of residents tried to salvage parts of their destroyed homes on Friday, a day after a massive fire engulfed a residential compound in Manila.
Residents carried metal sheets and other metal objects to be sold for scrap at 10 pesos per kilo (US$0.19 cents) to make some money.
Around 300 residents were affected by the blaze.
According to the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection, the blaze broke out at 7 p.m. (1100GMT) Thursday at the Baseco compound in Manila.
There were no confirmed details of any injuries as yet. The fire was brought under control by 9:36 p.m., authorities said.
Video showed the Philippine Coast Guard, who had declared a no-sail zone in the area, searching for people in the surrounding waters.
