Environmental activists from the Extinction Rebellion group staged a protest on Friday in front of the offices of the agrochemical company Monsanto in Buenos Aires.
The protesters said the company's practices were damaging the environment and contributing to climate change.
Argentina has undergone a remarkable transformation since 1996, when Monsanto commercialised a new model promising higher crop yields and reduced pesticide use through its patented seeds and chemicals.
Today, all of Argentina's soybeans and almost all of its corn, wheat and cotton are genetically modified.
For decades, doctors have warned that the uncontrolled use of pesticides could be causing increasing health problems among the 12 million people who live in the vast agricultural belt of this South American country.
In the province of Santa Fe, the heart of Argentina's soy industry, cancer rates are two to four times higher than the national average.
More No Comment
No Comment videos of the week
Israeli riot police at journalist's funeral procession
Hundreds of amateur musicians rock out ahead of Paris concert
Panic buying grips Beijing supermarkets after lockdown rumours
Ukraine: puppet of Syrian refugee girl 'Little Amal' arrives in Lviv
Gaza artists paint a mural in honour of slain Al Jazeera journalist
Palestinians honour slain journalist during memorial service in Ramallah
Brazilians claim world's biggest-ever barbecue
Name of slain Al Jazeera journalist carved on beach in Gaza
Artists react to the war in Ukraine
Traces of the Ukraine-Russia war are exhibited in the museum
Giant endangered stingray released into Mekong River in Cambodia
Chance to stay in windmill of the Moulin Rouge
Vigils in West Bank for killed Al Jazeera journalist
Dozens protest in Panama over disappearances of women