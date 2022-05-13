On the ground in Mykolaiv, a shelled city in Southern Ukraine

In Southern Ukraine, the city of Mykolaiv was shelled throughout the night and into Friday morning. And one of the buildings hit was a garage owned by a civilian.

While speaking to Euronews correspondent Anelise Borges, the owner said he had no idea why his building was targeted.

The city is just one of the places in the region where tensions are continuing to increase.

It is a complicated situation in towns and cities across the southern part of the country for both Ukrainian troops and civilians.

To get more about what is happening on the ground, Euronews spoke to our international correspondent Borges in Mykolaiv.