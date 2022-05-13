Thousands of people packed Jerusalem's tense Old City on Friday for the burial of veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, after Israeli police stormed the start of the funeral procession.
Israel and the Palestinians have traded blame over the fatal shooting of the Palestinian-American journalist on Wednesday during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.
The interim findings of an Israeli army investigation could not determine who fired the bullet that killed Abu Akleh, the military said.
But an army statement noted a soldier could have fired the bullet that killed the 51-year-old journalist, in what Al Jazeera called a deliberate "killing in cold blood".
