Traces of the Ukraine-Russia war are exhibited in the museum

While the third section is reserved for the belongings in the shelter where the civilians stayed for a month in the city of Hostomel in the Kyiv region, the last section of the exhibition includes the traces of the attacks carried out by the Russian army on various cities.

In addition, parts of the Toçka-U' tactical missile, "Su-34" type warplane, "Mi-24" type helicopter, and "Buk-M2" anti-aircraft missile system, which are stated to belong to Russia, are exhibited at the entrance of the museum.