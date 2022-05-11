The female leviathan, one of Southeast Asia's largest and rarest species of fish, was caught by accident last week in Stung Treng province when it swallowed a smaller fish that had taken a baited hook.
The female leviathan, one of Southeast Asia's largest and rarest species of fish, was caught by accident last week in Stung Treng province when it swallowed a smaller fish that had taken a baited hook.
More No Comment
Traces of the Ukraine-Russia war are exhibited in the museum
Chance to stay in windmill of the Moulin Rouge
Vigils in West Bank for killed Al Jazeera journalist
Dozens protest in Panama over disappearances of women
Convoy of civilians destroyed near Kharkiv
North Carolina beach house collapses into the ocean
Sri Lankan troops, burned out vehicles on capital's streets after deadly violence
Afghan women protest decree to cover faces
Pakistan bridge swept away in flash flooding
Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa
Police and protesters clash in Philippines capital after presidential elections
Barcelona: Mapping Show on the facade of Gaudi's Casa Batlló
Egypt's ancient 'zar' ritual puts exorcism on stage
Putin takes part in Immortal Regiment march
Russian envoy to Poland splattered with red liquid on Victory