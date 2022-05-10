Police and protesters clash in Philippines capital after presidential elections

Police and protesters clash near the HQ of the Commission of Elections, or Comelec, in the Philippines capital Manila as demonstrators rally against alleged electoral fraud in the national elections. Hundreds gathered outside of the Comelec offices as the son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos cemented a landslide presidential election victory.
Barcelona: Mapping Show on the facade of Gaudi's Casa Batlló
Egypt's ancient 'zar' ritual puts exorcism on stage
Putin takes part in Immortal Regiment march
Russian envoy to Poland splattered with red liquid on Victory
Ready, Steady, Mow! British lawnmower racing season gets underway
Russia marks WWII victory shadowed by Ukraine
President Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier
Pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian demonstrations in Cologne
Mexican tiger fight ritual draws blood to bring rain
Bono of U2 gives a show in the metro of Kyiv
'Japan Touch Haru & Geek Touch' is back in Lyon
A Ukrainian army video reportedly shows a strike on Snake Island.
Ukraine: Grigory Skovoroda museum in ruins after bombing
Europe Day: The EU opens its doors to the public
Local sheep 'breathe new life' into French chateau