Police and protesters clash in Philippines capital after presidential elections

Police and protesters clash near the HQ of the Commission of Elections, or Comelec, in the Philippines capital Manila as demonstrators rally against alleged electoral fraud in the national elections. Hundreds gathered outside of the Comelec offices as the son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos cemented a landslide presidential election victory.

