Live: Ukraine calls for help to unblock its ports to prevent global food crisis
With no major announcements from Russian President Vladimir Putin during yesterday's Victory Day parade in Moscow, the war in Ukraine looks set to continue on in its current state, at least for the time being.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the international community to help unblock Ukrainian ports in order to prevent a global food crisis, while US President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan measure on Monday to reboot the World War II-era “lend-lease” program, which could funnel money and arms to Ukraine.
Join us as we see how Tuesday unfolded in the blog below.
Russian ‘best case scenario’ planning led to demonstrable operational failings, says British defence ministry
Russia's underestimation of Ukrainian resistance and its 'best case scenario' planning have led to demonstrable operational failings, preventing President Putin from announcing significant military success in Ukraine at the May 9th Victory Day parade, according to the latest Defence Intelligence update from the British Ministry of Defence.
It added that Russia's invasion plan is highly likely to have been based on the mistaken assumption that it would encounter limited resistance and would be able to encircle and bypass population centres rapidly.
This assumption led Russian forces to attempt to carry out the opening phase of the operation with a light, precise approach intended to achieve a rapid victory with minimal cost. This miscalculation led to unsustainable losses and a subsequent reduction in Russia's operational focus.
Ukraine looks to regain territory in the east
In an interview with the Financial Times, Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmitry Kuleba, said that rather than survival, victory for Ukraine could now involve regaining territories in its far east.
“In the first months of the war the victory for us looked like withdrawal of Russian forces to the positions they occupied before February 24 and payment for inflicted damage,” Kuleba told the newspaper.
“Now if we are strong enough on the military front and we win the battle for Donbas, which will be crucial for the following dynamics of the war, of course the victory for us in this war will be the liberation of the rest of our territories.”
Kuleba also said that only Russia’s defeat would allow Ukraine to reopen its Black Sea ports and revive its export economy, and that if Kyiv received “even more military support, we will be able to throw them back from the Kherson region [in southern Ukraine], to defeat the Black Sea fleet and unblock the passage”.
However, he also acknowledged that the bloodshed could be too great, and that Ukraine might ultimately have to negotiate a settlement. In that event, Kyiv would want to “approach the unavoidable moment with the strongest cards possible”, he said.
Lithuania foreign minister calls for regime change in Russia
Lithuania’s top diplomat said Monday that removing Russian President Vladimir Putin from power is the only way to protect the West and its allies from future threats from Moscow, urging an even tougher stance than the US and many NATO allies have been willing to pursue since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In an interview with The Associated Press in Washington, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said Putin’s annual Victory Day speech was “underwhelming” and that the “gloomy faces” of generals and others were signs of failing in the Ukraine war. Yet, he said a wounded Putin may be even more dangerous and that the only way to remove the threat is to remove him.
“From our standpoint, up until the point the current regime is not in power, the countries surrounding it will be, to some extent, in danger. Not just Putin but the whole regime because, you know, one might change Putin and might change his inner circle but another Putin might rise into his place," Landsbergis said.
Lithuania is one of the three Baltic states that among NATO allies are particularly concerned about possible Russian designs on forcefully returning them to Moscow’s rule. Lithuanian officials, including Landsbergis have been especially outspoken about their fears but his overt calls for regime change go beyond what most NATO allies have been willing to express.
Odesa hit by seven missiles overnight
The Ukrainian military said Russian forces fired seven missiles from the air at Odesa on Monday night, hitting a shopping center and a warehouse.
One person was killed and five were wounded, the military said.
“While seeking strategic targets, obsolete missiles managed to hit an ‘extremely dangerous’ shopping center and a warehouse for consumer goods,” Natalya Gumenyuk, a military spokeswoman, said on Facebook.
Photos on the post showed what appeared to be the warehouse engulfed in flames.
(AP)
Biden signs bipartisan measure to reboot World War II-era “lend-lease” program
Washington sought to portray a united front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan measure to reboot the World War II-era “lend-lease” program, which helped defeat Nazi Germany, to bolster Kyiv and Eastern European allies.
The signing Monday came as the US Congress is poised to unleash billions more to fight the war against Russia — with Democrats preparing $40 billion in military and humanitarian aid, larger than the $33 billion package Biden has requested.
It all serves as a rejoinder to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has seized on Victory in Europe Day — the anniversary of Germany's unconditional surrender in 1945 and Russia's biggest patriotic holiday — to rally his people behind the invasion.
“This aid has been critical to Ukraine’s success on the battlefield,” Biden said in a statement.
Biden said it was urgent that Congress approve the next Ukraine assistance package to avoid any interruption in military supplies being sent to help fight the war, with a crucial deadline coming in 10 days.
"We cannot allow our shipments of assistance to stop while we await further Congressional action,” he said. He urged Congress to act — and “to do so quickly.”
(AP)
Unblock Ukrainian ports to prevent a global food crisis, says Zelenskyy
Ukraine's president said on Monday that trade at the country's ports was at a standstill and urged the international community to take immediate steps to end a Russian blockade to allow wheat shipments and prevent a global food crisis.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the comments after speaking to European Council President Charles Michel, who was visiting Odesa, the major Black Sea port for exporting agricultural products where missiles struck tourist sites and destroyed buildings on Monday.
"For the first time in decades and decades, in Odesa there is no regular movement of the merchant fleet, there is no routine port work. This has probably never happened in Odesa since World War Two," Zelenskyy said in a video address.
"And this is a blow not only to Ukraine. Without our agricultural exports, dozens of countries in different parts of the world are already on the brink of food shortages. And over time, the situation can become, frankly, frightening."
Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest exporter of maize in the 2020/21 season and the No.6 wheat exporter, according to International Grains Council data. But nearly 25 million tonnes of grains are now stuck in Ukraine, a UN food agency official said on Friday.
"Immediate measures must be taken to unblock Ukrainian ports for wheat exports," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram messaging channel.
Michel, who chairs summits of the European Union's national leaders, wrote on Twitter that he had seen silos full of grain, wheat and corn in Odesa that was ready for export but blocked.
"This badly needed food is stranded because of the Russian war and blockade of Black Sea ports. Causing dramatic consequences for vulnerable countries. We need a global response," he wrote.
Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports since the invasion on 24 February has added to volatility in international financial markets, sending commodity prices higher.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week the problem of food security cannot be solved without restoring Ukrainian production to the world market.
(Reuters)
Russia will drag out war with aim of getting Ukraine to agree to give up territory, says Ukraine presidential advisor
An adviser to Ukraine’s president is interpreting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day speech as indicating that Russia has no interest in escalating the war through the use of nuclear weapons or direct engagement with NATO.
Oleksiy Arestovych pointed to Putin’s statement that Russia would honour the memory of those who fought in World War II by doing “everything so that the horror of a global war does not happen again.”
Translating from “Kremlin speak into Russian,” Arestovych said this means: “There will be no nuclear war. There will be no war with NATO. What will there be? There will be a sluggish attempt to solve three main problems,” which he identified as taking control of the entire Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions.
This would give Russia control of the eastern industrial Donbas, including Mariupol, and a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Speaking late Monday in an online interview, Arestovych said Russia would drag out the war while bleeding the Ukrainian economy with the aim of getting Ukraine to agree to give up these territories.
Arestovych He also said Ukraine’s ability to spoil these plans depends on whether the West supplies it with the heavy weapons it needs.
(AP)