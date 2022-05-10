Erling Haaland: Manchester City agree transfer with Borussia Dortmund

English giants Manchester City say they have agreed a transfer with Borussia Dortmund for striker Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old, a rising star of world football, has scored 85 goals in 88 games since joining the German club from Salzburg in January 2020.

At his best, he is almost unstoppable and his rivalry with Bayern Munich’s record-breaking goal-scorer, Robert Lewandowski, has lit up the Bundesliga over the last three seasons.

In a short statement, Manchester City said: "Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player."

It comes after reports that the €75 million release clause in Haaland's contract would be triggered this week, allowing him to bid farewell to Dortmund’s fans at the team’s last game of the season, at home to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.