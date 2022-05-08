US First Lady, Jill Biden, and her Romanian counterpart, Carmen Iohannis, visited a school in Bucharest on Saturday where Ukrainian refugee children are being educated.

Some two thousand Ukrainian refugees children have signed up to attend classes in Romanian schools.

The two first ladies talked with Ukrainian teachers and mothers, and praised them for their bravery.

"I just think that all of you are incredible women, that you put all this together," Biden told the group. "I think mothers will do everything for their children, and you fight for them, which is what mothers do, and I think you are amazingly strong and resilient, and it`s just amazing that the Romanian people have taken you into their homes, and into their hearts, and I think that`s made all the difference for all of you."

Biden was told that Romania had “welcomed” nearly 900,000 refugees from Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24, but most have moved on to other countries.

Women and children are the bulk of the refugees.

Jill Biden flew on to Slovakia to meet more Ukrainian refugees as well as aid workers and local residents in the city of Kosice.

The First Lady was also due to meet US embassy staff and Slovakian officials in the capital Bratislava.