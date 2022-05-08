euronews_icons_loading
Germany

About 1,000 people gathered to demonstrate against arms shipments to Ukraine and in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A pro-Ukrainian demonstration attracted many more participants.

However, the estimated 10,000 registered protesters were not reached.

A large police contingent was deployed to prevent clashes between the two groups.

When about 50 pro-Ukrainian demonstrators positioned themselves near the pro-Russian demonstration, the police moved their route.

More No Comment