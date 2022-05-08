English
Ukraine war live: Dozens feared dead as Russians bomb school
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 8th – Midday
Updated: 08/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
China
Election of new Hong Kong leader "violates democratic principles"
no comment
'Japan Touch Haru & Geek Touch' is back in Lyon
no comment
A Ukrainian army video reportedly shows a strike on Snake Island.
no comment
Ukraine: Grigory Skovoroda museum in ruins after bombing
Home
These French 'tiny homes' are giving homeless people practical skills and a place to live afterwards
Romania
US First Lady Jill Biden visits Ukrainian refugee children
no comment
Europe Day: The EU opens its doors to the public
Afghanistan
Taliban order women in Afghanistan to cover up from head to toe
no comment
Local sheep 'breathe new life' into French chateau
Russia
Moscow fine-tunes Victory Day parade in midst of Ukraine invasion
