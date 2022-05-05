Latest Live Coverage

Ukraine nurse who lost legs in landmine explosion dances with new husband in Lviv hospital.

This is the moment newlyweds Oksana Balandina and Viktor Vasyliv shared their first dance in a ward at a Lviv hospital.

Balandina, a 23-year-old nurse, lost both her legs after a landmine exploded near her in eastern Ukraine on 27 March. 

The couple had been walking home on a "familiar path" in the city of Lysychansk, in the Luhansk region, when Balandina turned to warn her partner of the danger. Moments later a mine exploded. Vasyliv who had been walking behind her was unharmed.

