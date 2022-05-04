The European Union will "considerably increase" its military support to Moldova, according to European Council President Charles Michel.

Explosions in the pro-Russian separatist region of Transnistria have raised concerns that the war in Ukraine could spread to Moldova.

"We plan this year to considerably increase our support to Moldova by delivering additional military equipment to its armed forces," Michel said at a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, during his visit to Chisinau on Wednesday.

"The EU stands in full solidarity with your country Moldova," he added.

"It is our European duty to help and support your country and to increase our support for your stability, security and territorial integrity. We will continue to deepen our partnership with you to bring your country even closer to the EU."

Moldova has expressed fears it could be destabilised by the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

Russia -- which has about 1,500 troops stationed in Transnistria -- said it was "alarmed" by "terrorist acts" in the region and was monitoring the situation closely.

Transnistria sits near Moldova's border with Ukraine Credit: Euronews

Moldova's president has said that "forces in favour of war" were responsible for the attacks.

"We do not see any imminent risk ... but we have plans to counter such worst-case scenarios," Sandu added.