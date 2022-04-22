07:13

From Pushkin to Gagarin, Ukraine rids itself of Russia one symbol at a time

A month into Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Dmytro Fedorchak threw a bucket of red paint on a statue of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin in the centre of his hometown, the western city of Ternopil.

“I wrote (on the statue) that we should demolish it. That the war in Ukraine should stop,” 28-year-old Fedorchak told Euronews.

“I never could explain why we had a statue of Pushkin here. He isn’t even from Ukraine.”

Ternopil authorities removed the statue in April as other regions in Ukraine have started to question why monuments from Soviet times remain after Russia invaded the country in February.

“Pushkin doesn’t have anything to do with what we need to build here in Ukraine, like our own culture,” says Fedorchak, who works as an IT manager.



Read the full story here.