Ukraine war live updates: Satellite photos show possible mass graves near Mariupol
New satellite photos appeared to show mass graves near the besieged city of Mariupol as the mayor warned that thousands could be buried in a village close to the port city.
The strategic city has been under constant shelling since early on in the war and evacuations have been difficult. Russian forces have now shifted their focus to the offensive in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine.
Friday's key updates:
Satellite images released Thursday showed what appeared to be mass graves near Mariupol, and local officials accused Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city.
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has said some 120,000 civilians are still trapped in the besieged port city. Just a handful of buses evacuating civilians arrived in Zaporizhzhia after leaving Mariupol earlier.
Vladimir Putin told Russian forces to lay siege to the last Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol rather than storming the industrial site where they are holding out, "in such a way that not a single fly would pass".
Joe Biden says it is "questionable" that Russia controls the city, after Moscow said earlier that it had been "liberated".
World Bank estimates physical damage in Ukraine at roughly $60 billion
The World Bank said that the cost of physical damage to Ukraine's buildings and infrastructure was roughly $60 billion (€55.3 billion), according to its early assessment.
The international financial body said that in the 6-8 months after peace, there will be a need to reconstruct essential infrastructure such as power, heating and digital and then "over the medium term" rebuild cities and households.
From Pushkin to Gagarin, Ukraine rids itself of Russia one symbol at a time
A month into Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Dmytro Fedorchak threw a bucket of red paint on a statue of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin in the centre of his hometown, the western city of Ternopil.
“I wrote (on the statue) that we should demolish it. That the war in Ukraine should stop,” 28-year-old Fedorchak told Euronews.
“I never could explain why we had a statue of Pushkin here. He isn’t even from Ukraine.”
Ternopil authorities removed the statue in April as other regions in Ukraine have started to question why monuments from Soviet times remain after Russia invaded the country in February.
“Pushkin doesn’t have anything to do with what we need to build here in Ukraine, like our own culture,” says Fedorchak, who works as an IT manager.
Zelenskyy says Russia rejected Easter truce
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia rejected an Easter truce called for by the United Nations.
"This shows very well how the leaders of this state actually treat the Christian faith," Zelenskyy said.
He said that they still had hope for peace.
Zelenskyy thanks US for hundreds of millions in military aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the new package of $800 million in military aid, which he said was “just what we were waiting for.”
The latest military aid, announced Thursday by President Joe Biden, includes heavy artillery, ammunition and drones for the escalating battle in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
Zelenskyy has urged Western countries to speed up the deliveries of weapons to help Ukraine fend off the Russian offensive.
“The occupiers continue to do everything possible to give themselves a reason to speak about at least some kind of victory,” Zelenskyy said late Thursday in his nightly video address to the nation. “They are building up their forces, bringing in new tactical battalions and trying even to begin a so-called ‘mobilisation’ in the regions they occupy in Ukraine.”
Zelenskyy also warned Ukrainians living in areas of southern Ukraine under the control of Russia troops not to provide them with their IDs, which he said could be used “to falsify a so-called referendum on our land” to create a Moscow-friendly government.
Satellite photos show possible mass graves in Mariupol
Satellite images released Thursday showed what appeared to be mass graves near Mariupol, and local officials accused Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city.
Satellite image provider Maxar Technologies released the photos, which it said showed more than 200 mass graves in a town where Ukrainian officials say the Russians have been burying Mariupol residents killed in the fighting.
The imagery showed long rows of graves stretching away from an existing cemetery in the town of Manhush, outside Mariupol.
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko accused the Russians of “hiding their military crimes” by taking the bodies of civilians from the city and burying them in Manhush.
The Mariupol City Council said Thursday in a post on the Telegram messaging app that the graves could hold as many as 9,000 dead.
