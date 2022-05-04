Latest Live Coverage

Star Wars fans appear in costumes at a local park to mark a “May the 4th be with you“ event in Taipei on May 4, 2022.

Taiwanese Star Wars fans dressed in their favourite characters walk the streets of downtown Taipei to celebrate 'May the 4th' -- a commemorative day for the fans of the sci-fi film because of the pun on the movie's catchphrase "May the Force be with you."

Now in its seventh year, the annual event went ahead despite an upsurge of COVID-19 infections as the island learns to live with the virus. Facial mask in public areas, however, remains mandatory.

"It took me a month to make the costume," says one participant dressed as a Tusken Raider.

