Taiwanese Star Wars fans dressed in their favourite characters walk the streets of downtown Taipei to celebrate 'May the 4th' -- a commemorative day for the fans of the sci-fi film because of the pun on the movie's catchphrase "May the Force be with you."
Now in its seventh year, the annual event went ahead despite an upsurge of COVID-19 infections as the island learns to live with the virus. Facial mask in public areas, however, remains mandatory.
"It took me a month to make the costume," says one participant dressed as a Tusken Raider.
More No Comment
'A kilt for Zelensky': Scottish mill weaves tartan for Ukraine
US Coast Guard intercepts vessel carrying migrants from Haiti
Ethiopian museum and businesses damaged in the post-Ramadan clash
Traditional Wine Horses race of Calatrava comes back as UNESCO heritage
Dozens arrested as Armenia opposition protests up pressure on PM
Snowsports stars let loose with flares in incredible display of skill and colour
Thousands of Muslims in India, Pakistan, Iran and Iraq gathered on Tuesday to pray for Eid al-Fitr.
New Zealand rocket launched to send 34 satellites into orbit
Turkey: Football championship celebrated in Trabzon City Square
Italy illuminated by water light festival in the Alps
Flowers bloom in war-torn Syria's battered province of Idlib
Clean-up in Paris after May Day protests
Murals bring 'joy' to Baghdad concrete jungle
Crowds take part in Eid al-Fitr morning prayers
Annual commemoration of the dead in Ukraine