Taiwanese Star Wars fans dressed in their favourite characters walk the streets of downtown Taipei to celebrate 'May the 4th' -- a commemorative day for the fans of the sci-fi film because of the pun on the movie's catchphrase "May the Force be with you."

Now in its seventh year, the annual event went ahead despite an upsurge of COVID-19 infections as the island learns to live with the virus. Facial mask in public areas, however, remains mandatory.

"It took me a month to make the costume," says one participant dressed as a Tusken Raider.