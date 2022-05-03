Thousands of Iraqis performed Eid al-Fitr prayers in Karbala city on Tuesday morning to mark the beginning of the holiday and the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

The holiday begins on the first day of the month of Shawal, the tenth month of the lunar Islamic calendar.

Iraq's Sunni population celebrated the start of Eid al-Fitr on Monday, a day before Shiite Muslims marked it.

Also in New Delhi, thousands of Muslims gathered at the Jama Masjid to offer prayers on Eid al-Fitr.

Pakistanis gather for morning prayers at Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. "We have a big house and all the relatives come and visit us. They come to meet all the family elders," says one worshipper offering prayers in an open space.