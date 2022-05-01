Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Close-up a rocket being launched

Ethnic Mon people in Thailand's Pathum Thani province take part in their traditional annual rocket-firing competition. 

The bamboo-made 'Look Noo' rockets, which are stuffed with gunpowder are wired to cables, are aimed at targets in the shape of pagodas.

More No Comment