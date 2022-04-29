Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

Vietnam launches a new attraction for tourists with a head for heights, with the opening of a glass-bottomed bridge suspended 150 metres (490 feet) above a lush jungle.
The Bach Long pedestrian bridge -- whose name translates to "white dragon" -- in northwest Son La province snakes around dizzying cliff faces before spanning a dramatic valley between two peaks, hitting a total length of 632 metres (690 yards).
The company says it is the world's longest glass-bottomed bridge, surpassing a 526-metre structure in Guangdong, China.
Officials from Guinness World Records are expected to verify the claim next month.
More No Comment
Military vehicles roll through Moscow city center ahead of V-Day parade rehearsal
Ukrainians urge EU to stop buying Russian oil, gas
No Comment videos of the week
Palestinians gather ahead of Quds (Jerusalem) day in Gaza
Israeli police force Palestinians from Jerusalem's al-Aqsa compound
Pianist performs amid ruins of Irpin
Tech and art combine to create vivid displays at new exhibition
Ukrainian women train demining in Kosovo
Turkey: a city bus burns in the city of Izmir
Sirens blare as Israel honours Holocaust victims
Polluted river foam floats into Colombia town
SpaceX Crew-4 mission arrived at ISS
Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election
Dutch royal family arrives in Maastricht to celebrate King`s Day
New Delhi engulfed in smoke after landfill fire