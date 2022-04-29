Beijing is enforcing mass testing to contain a new COVID-19 outbreak.

North Korea broadcasted images of a vast military parade to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the country's army.

A historic monument of Ukrainian and Russian symbolising friendship was removed from the Kyiv city centre on Tuesday, two months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

More graves are dug in a newly cleared area of the Bucha Cemetery, in the Kyiv region of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow.

Sirens blared across Israel early Thursday as the country came to a standstill in an annual ritual honouring the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.

