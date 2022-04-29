Beijing is enforcing mass testing to contain a new COVID-19 outbreak.
North Korea broadcasted images of a vast military parade to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the country's army.
A historic monument of Ukrainian and Russian symbolising friendship was removed from the Kyiv city centre on Tuesday, two months after Russia invaded Ukraine.
More graves are dug in a newly cleared area of the Bucha Cemetery, in the Kyiv region of Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow.
Sirens blared across Israel early Thursday as the country came to a standstill in an annual ritual honouring the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.
Palestinians gather ahead of Quds (Jerusalem) day in Gaza
Israeli police force Palestinians from Jerusalem's al-Aqsa compound
Pianist performs amid ruins of Irpin
Tech and art combine to create vivid displays at new exhibition
Ukrainian women train demining in Kosovo
Turkey: a city bus burns in the city of Izmir
Sirens blare as Israel honours Holocaust victims
Polluted river foam floats into Colombia town
SpaceX Crew-4 mission arrived at ISS
Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election
Dutch royal family arrives in Maastricht to celebrate King`s Day
New Delhi engulfed in smoke after landfill fire
Relief for some, alarm from other as El Salvador rounds up 'gangsters'
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA
Soviet 'friendship monument' taken down in Kyiv