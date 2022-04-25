Russian forces have now shifted their focus to the offensive in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine.

Heavy shelling and fighting have continued in the east and south as Russia's army attempts to establish control over the region.

11:24 Monday's key points: Russia's defence ministry has announced a 'unilateral' ceasefire at the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol to allow civilians to leave.

Ukrainian officials say the Russian military has unleashed a series of strikes on the country’s railways.

The Russian military has struck a Ukrainian oil refinery along with scores of other targets, the Russian Defence Ministry said Monday.

A fire has erupted at a Russian oil depot near the border with Ukraine, Russia's TASS news agency reports.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy met with the US secretaries of state and defence on Sunday night in the highest-level visit to the country’s capital by an American delegation since the start of the war.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia is failing in its war aims and Ukraine is succeeding. The US is giving Ukraine new military assistance.

Kyiv has reacted angrily to comments by Austria's foreign minister questioning full EU membership for Ukraine.

A newly released video shows Ukrainian children in an underground bunker in Mariupol receiving Easter presents. 12:23 Moscow announces ceasefire for civilians in Azovstal Russia has announced that it will allow civilians trapped in Mariupol's Azovastal steel mill to evacuate on Monday. The Russian army and their allied pro-Russian Ukrainian proxy forces would "unilaterally cease hostilities at 2:00 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 GMT), withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the departure of 'civilians' in a direction of their choosing," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement. Some 1,000 civilians have been holed up with Ukrainian fighters in the Azovstal mill in southeastern Ukraine for weeks, as Russia's forces have laid siege to it. It is one of the last remaining pockets of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol. Ukrainian and international authorities have repeatedly urged Russia to grant civilians a safe passge out of the mill. (AFP/AP) 12:14 Ukraine 'disappointed', as Austrian FM says country should not join EU Ukraine has been left disappointed after what it calls "strategically shortsighted" comments from Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Speaking on 24 April, Schallenberg said the EU should offer Kyiv "another path" in its relationship with the 27-member bloc, calling for other models than full membership and more flexibility. He justified this position by saying there are "enlargement countries" in the Western Balkans, which have come a long way without full membership. "We consider [his remarks] strategically short-sighted and not in the interests of a united Europe," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responded in a statement. A majority of countries inside the EU back Ukrainian membership. 12:00 Ukrainian railways under attack The Russian military has unleashed a series of strikes on the country’s railways, according to Ukrainian officials. On Monday, a Russian missile hit a railway facility in Krasne, about 40 kilometres east of Lviv, said Lviv region Governor Maksym Kozytskyy, sparking a fire. Oleksandr Kamyshin, the head of the state-run Ukrainian Railways, said a total of five rail facilities in central and western Ukraine have been hit by the Russian strikes. He said the attacks have delayed at least passenger 16 trains. There was no immediate information about the damage from the strikes. (AP) 11:48 Russian authorities say a fire has engulfed an oil storage facility in western Russia The Emergencies Ministry said a huge blaze at the depot in the city of Bryansk erupted early Monday. Its cause wasn’t immediately clear. The oil depot is owned by Transneft-Druzhba, a subsidiary of the Russian state-controlled company Transneft that operates the western-bound Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline carrying crude oil to Europe. It wasn’t clear if the depot was part of the pipeline infrastructure and whether the blaze could affect the deliveries. Russian news reported that another oil storage facility in Bryansk also caught fire early Monday, and that the cause wasn’t immediately known. Bryansk is located about 100 kilometres north of the border with Ukraine, where Moscow has waged a military campaign for two months. Last month, two Ukrainian helicopter gunships hit an oil reservoir in Russia’s Belgorod region that borders Ukraine, causing a fire. (AP) 11:44 Russia strikes oil refinery The Russian military has struck a Ukrainian oil refinery along with scores of other targets, the Russian Defence Ministry said Monday. High-precision sea- and air-based long-range weapons destroyed fuel production facilities of an oil refinery on the northern outskirts of the industrial city of Kremenchuk, as well as storage facilities for oil products to supply military equipment of Ukrainian troops, it said. The claim could not be independently verified. Russia also said that its airforce hit 56 military assets overnight on Sunday, including two command posts and 53 areas with concentrations of manpower and military equipment. 11:33 Zelenskyy meets face-to-face with top-level US delegation, promised military aid Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the US secretaries of state and defence on Sunday night in what was the highest-level visit to the country’s capital by an American delegation since the start of the war. Zelenskyy’s last face-to-face meeting with a top US official was on 19 February in Munich with Vice President Kamala Harris, five days before Russia’s invasion. The meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin came as Ukraine pressed the West for more powerful weapons and as Russia continued its campaign in the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow’s forces are seeking to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol. Blinken and Austin told Zelenskyy and his advisers that the United States would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition. They also said that President Joe Biden would soon announce his nominee for ambassador to Ukraine, and that American diplomats who left Ukraine before the war would start returning to the country this week. Read more here

