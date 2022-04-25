Latest Live Coverage

Rio's carnival samba school defends memory of indigenous tribe

Rio's samba school Unidos da Tijuca dedicates its show to the Amazonian tribe Saterre Mawe, to represent the "resistance of the indigenous people who have historically been massacred" in Brazil and to draw attention to "environmental conservation".

