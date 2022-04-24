Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter

Ukrainians on Sunday marked a sombre Orthodox Easter two months into Russia's invasion, with some braving bombardment for blessings and many of the displaced clinging on to cherished traditions.
Ukrainians on Sunday marked a sombre Orthodox Easter two months into Russia's invasion, with some braving bombardment for blessings and many of the displaced clinging on to cherished traditions.
More No Comment
In Kharkiv's metro, families carve out a life away from the bombs
Rome celebrates 2775th birthday with historical parade
35th International Kite Festival kicks off in Berck, France
Rio's carnival fights against racism
Orthodox Christians celebrate Holy Fire ceremony at the Holy Sepulchre Church
South Africa's deadly floods shine spotlight on housing crisis
Mexico and Argentina celebrate Earth Day with dances and protests
Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter
Brazil holds first carnival since Covid
No Comment videos of the week
Alcoy celebrates Moors and Christians Festival after two-year break due to pandemic
Ukrainian people prepare for Easter in the shadow of war
NASA’s Perseverance rover captures footage of solar eclipse on Mars
Demonstrators dressed as animals flock to the IMF
Chinese performance artist Kong Ning presents latest Earth Day work in Beijing