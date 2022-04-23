English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live updates: Russian shelling kills several in Luhansk, Kharkiv regions
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 23rd – Morning
Updated: 23/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
no comment
No Comment videos of the week
world news
'Kyiv is coming back to life': Residents of Ukrainian capital attempt to return to normal
world news
Good News: The solar system's most powerful phone charger and planet Earth's biggest animal crossing
Germany
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces growing criticism over handling of Ukraine war
France
French election: Macron and Le Pen trade blows on final day of campaign
no comment
Alcoy celebrates Moors and Christians Festival after two-year break due to pandemic
France
Le Pen in final push for support as Russia questions linger
no comment
Ukrainian people prepare for Easter in the shadow of war
Serbia
For first time, a majority of Serbs are against joining the EU - poll
See
Classic never-before-seen vehicles go on display at London's luxury car show
