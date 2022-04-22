Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium has broken its own record for attendance at a women's football match.

A total of 91,648 spectators watched the Spanish side face Wolfsburg in the first leg of their UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal on Friday.

The attendance surpassed the record of 91,553 that was only set at the Camp Nou in March when Barcelona played Real Madrid.

The previous record attendance for a women's football match was 90,185 -- for the 1999 Women’s World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl.

Barcelona triumphed 5-1 on the night to take a decisive step towards the UEFA Women's Champions League Final. The second leg is due to take place in Germany on April 30.

The winners will take on either Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Turin on May 21.

Barcelona is looking to defend its crown after securing last season's treble of the La Liga, Copa del Reina, and Champions League.