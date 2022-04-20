English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: Russia pours in troops as new offensive in the east of Ukraine ramps up
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 20th – Midday
Updated: 20/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Europe News
Watch: Sweden and Finland are moving closer to NATO. But what are the steps to join?
France
Le Pen's campaign works to convince voters as runoff election approaches
no comment
Clashes erupt between Israeli forces and Palestinians in West Bank
no comment
Pop Air, an "inflatable experience" at the Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris
Europe News
European Parliament begins investigation into Pegasus spyware as MEP hacks revealed
The Cube
Google Maps denies revealing images of Russian military infrastructure
See
Family of Jean-Michel Basquiat unveil intimate exhibit with never before seen works
Destinations
These eight UNESCO approved destinations balance conservation with tourism
Afghanistan
Several killed and injured in a series of explosions outside Kabul school
See
Russian street artist promotes peace with Ukraine despite local backlash
Latest video
Watch: Sweden and Finland are moving closer to NATO. But what are the steps to join?
Le Pen's campaign works to convince voters as runoff election approaches
Clashes erupt between Israeli forces and Palestinians in West Bank
Pop Air, an "inflatable experience" at the Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris
European Parliament begins investigation into Pegasus spyware as MEP hacks revealed
Google Maps denies revealing images of Russian military infrastructure
Family of Jean-Michel Basquiat unveil intimate exhibit with never before seen works
These eight UNESCO approved destinations balance conservation with tourism
Several killed and injured in a series of explosions outside Kabul school
Russian street artist promotes peace with Ukraine despite local backlash