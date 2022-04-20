Clashes erupt between Israeli forces and Palestinian demonstrators during a protest against a march by Israeli settlers demanding the re-establishment of a nearby settlement evacuated in 2005, near the village of Burqa, west of Nablus.

Israel carried out its first air strike on the Gaza Strip in months early Tuesday, in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave after a weekend of violence around a Jerusalem holy site.

The army also said its special forces had made five arrests overnight in the occupied West Bank, which has seen a string of deadly Israeli raids since an uptick in attacks and demonstrations four weeks ago.

Tensions have focused on the highly contested Al-Aqsa mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Israeli-annexed Old City.

Palestinian worshippers gathering there for Ramadan prayers have been outraged by visits by religious Jewish under heavy Israeli police protection -- as well as restrictions on their own access.

Jews are allowed to visit the site at certain times but prohibited from praying there.