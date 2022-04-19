Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | April 19th – Morning Updated: 19/04/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Large alligator crawls through Florida community
Turkish charity holds iftar for Syrian orphans in war-torn Idlib
Bucha: Families find closure by burying their loved ones, as the identification of bodies continues
The Lebanese dynamic duo helping frontline workers this Ramadan
War in Ukraine sparks return of traditional Judas burning in Mexico
Heatwaves and snow: what's really happening to the Antarctic climate?
Horse-dragon from China captivates crowd in Toulouse
Underwater Easter egg hunt in Florida
At Sea Italy Russia Oil Protest
Dozens arrested after days of far-right clashes across Sweden