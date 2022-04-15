English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
2
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy says fighting back 'the most important decision of our lives'
Jewel of Russia's fleet sinks after possible Ukrainian missile hit
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 15th – Morning
Updated: 15/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Conscious Travel
Take remote working to the next level with this Bali coworking camp
target
Digital government: the impact of digitalisation on citizens' well-being
no comment
World-famous Turkish dish kebab attempted to be sent into space
Slovenia
Jansa on Russian invasion: 'If EU isn't enlarging, somebody else does'
Biztech news
Fusion breakthrough: UK scientists use giant gun in hunt for clean alternative to nuclear energy
Europe News
City of Ghent looks to integrate Roma families coming to Belgium
See
Design exhibition explores how football became the beautiful game
no comment
Rescuers clear rubble from damaged houses in Chernihiv
no comment
Venezuelan Catholic worshippers attend Nazarene of San Pablo procession
Football Now
Group B Preview - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Is this finally England's time?
Latest video
Take remote working to the next level with this Bali coworking camp
Digital government: the impact of digitalisation on citizens' well-being
World-famous Turkish dish kebab attempted to be sent into space
Jansa on Russian invasion: 'If EU isn't enlarging, somebody else does'
Fusion breakthrough: UK scientists use giant gun in hunt for clean alternative to nuclear energy
City of Ghent looks to integrate Roma families coming to Belgium
Design exhibition explores how football became the beautiful game
Rescuers clear rubble from damaged houses in Chernihiv
Venezuelan Catholic worshippers attend Nazarene of San Pablo procession
Group B Preview - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Is this finally England's time?