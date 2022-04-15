Latest Live Coverage

Police and students clash near Sorbonne university

"Everybody hates the police": hundreds of demonstrators clash with police in the streets around the Sorbonne University in Paris, occupied by students protesting against the second round of the presidential election which sees Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen facing off.

