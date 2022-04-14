English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live updates: Moscow admits flagship 'seriously damaged' amidst claims it was sunk
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 14th – Morning
Updated: 14/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Ukraine
Russia admits flagship of Black Sea fleet 'seriously damaged'
Biztech news
Spain hosts mass drone flight tests to prepare for a future where unmanned aircraft rule the skies
The Cube
Pro-Kremlin propaganda still rife on TikTok despite ban, new report shows
United Kingdom
'Now is not the right or responsible moment' for Johnson to resign, says Conservative MP
no comment
Protest held outside Tallinn`s Russian embassy against women raped in war
Green News
Infrared footage shows 'green' ships leaking methane into the atmosphere
The exchange
Art and crime - the dark side of the antiquities trade
no comment
Venezuela: 600 portraits show another face of a violent Caracas shantytown
no comment
Crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs
no comment
French President Macron avoids accusing Putin of genocide
