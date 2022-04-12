The rescue ship Sea-Watch-3 was called into action over the past days as a number of migrants found themselves in trouble in the Mediterranean Sea.
The rescue organisation said that despite their best efforts, not everyone had made it and called for a safe harbour for the rescued migrants to disembark.
“We did what we could, but the survivors told us some didn’t make it. Those who survived saw their fellow travellers die. They have suffered too much, now have them disembark in a safe harbour,” Sea Watch said alongside their video showing rescue efforts on Saturday, April 9.
A separate video posted by Sea Watch on April 11, revealed five people with health problems, including two pregnant women, being evacuated from the vessel on Saturday night, April 10 and Monday morning, April 11.
The rescue organisation said that 205 people remained onboard their vessel having been rescued from the Mediterranean.
More No Comment
Speeding west, the Ukraine hospital train ferries patients to safety
Environmental activists block a motorway in Switzerland
Wet, wet, wet! Couples get a dousing at UK Wife Carrying Championship
Dozens protest in Mexico City against Ukraine war
France: Anti-fascist activists demonstrate in Rennes
Not for sensitive stomachs: 'vomit vault' churns up in London
First private mission docks at International Space Station
Search in Borodyanka town near Kyiv
French artist sprays 'symbols of support' amidst Kyiv's war-ravaged streets
No Comment videos of the week
Silent protest in New York for victims of the war in Ukraine
Ursula von der Leyen meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Dozens killed in Kramatorsk train station after Russian rocket attack.
Woman smashes egg on Australian politician's head
Jakartans seek thrills by dining in the sky