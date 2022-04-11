Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Not for sensitive stomachs.

An exhibition of images of vomit goes on show in London, offering visitors a walk through the city's vomit-splattered streets and the chance to smell such delightful scents as "puke" and "bin juice".

Exhibition creator Sam Bompas says the vault is meant to challenge our perceptions of regurgitation: "Can we see vomit, not as a failure of society, but as indices of economic recovery?"

More No Comment