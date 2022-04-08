Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Kyiv on Friday.
Their visit came as the European Union recalled its ambassador to Kyiv, underlining the improved security situation and the EU-27's commitment to the beleaguered country.
Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell also visited Bucha, a town outside Kyiv where Russian forces are accused by Ukraine's allies of committing atrocities against civilians. Ms von der Leyen said, "here in Bucha we have seen our humanity shattered".
