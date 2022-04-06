One dead after fire on hospital's COVID ward

One person has died and at least two others were seriously injured after a fire at a hospital in northern Greece.

The blaze broke out on Wednesday morning in the COVID-19 ward of the Papanikolaou hospital in Thessaloniki, firefighters said.

The body of one person was found on the second floor of the health centre, they added. The Greek health ministry has reported that the victim was a 79-year-old patient.

Authorities said that they had evacuated 34 patients who were being treated in the COVID-19 ward -- including four people in a serious condition who remained under increased monitoring.

Video footage from the site showed thick black smoke billowing out of two windows on a lower floor of the facility and firefighters clambering up to the windows.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze, which was extinguished by mid-morning.