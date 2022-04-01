President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol who was kidnapped in March, to the Elysee palace on Friday.

The mayor of the south eastern city of Melitopol was taken by Russian forces, and held for five days, before being released in an exchange deal with Moscow.

Fedorov is now visiting Europe to ask for more aid for Ukraine.

In Paris, our international correspondent Anelise Borges spoke to him: Watch the interview in the video player above.