Live: Russian forces leaving 'complete disaster' behind, Zelenskyy saysComments
Russia's war in Ukraine is now in its second month and even as Vladimir Putin's forces retreat in the north, Ukraine and its allies have warned that the Kremlin could redeploy its forces to escalate in the east of the country.
The war has forced millions to flee their homes, creating Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II. Thousands of civilians and military personnel have been killed, and the Russian bombardments have left widespread devastation.
The invasion has also caused political and shockwaves around the world, deepening the rupture between Moscow and the West.
Here are the latest updates on the war:
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that retreating Russian forces were creating a "complete disaster" outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory".
- The International Committee of the Red Cross said they would try once again to facilitate a safe passage out of Mariupol after the conditions forced them to turn around.
- The US announced they would provide an additional $300 million in military equipment to Ukraine.
- The secretary of Ukraine’s national security council has denied the country was responsible for a reported attack on a Russian fuel depot.
'We will help you rebuild your cities and your towns,' Metsola tells Ukraine
The president of the European parliament, Roberta Metsola, promised Ukrainian officials that the European Union would help to rebuild Ukrainian cities and towns when the war is over.
Metsola travelled to Kyiv on Friday, meeting with Ukrainian officials and addressing the country's parliament.
"This invasion of your country puts Russia in direct confrontation with Europe, the international community and the rules-based world order. And it is not something that we will let Putin do unchallenged," Metsola said.
She added that Ukraine could count on her and the European Parliament to support Ukraine in its aspirations to become an EU member.
"You can count on the European Parliament in supporting your country spot in achieving this goal," she said.
Red Cross to attempt again to reach Mariupol
The International Committee of the Red Cross will once again attempt to reach the besieged port city of Mariupol to evacuate people.
The organisation was forced to go back to Zaporizhzhia after "conditions made it impossible" to reach the port city that has been subjected to constant shelling by Russian forces.
At least 3,000 people did make it out of the city where the humanitarian situation is catastrophic, according to local authorities. More evacuations are planned for Saturday, Ukrainian authorities said.
US to provide additional $300 million in military equipment to Ukraine
The US Defence Department says it is providing an additional $300 million (€271.5 million) in military equipment to Ukrainian forces defending the country from Russian troops.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the gear in the new package includes laser-guided rocket systems, unmanned aircraft, armoured vehicles, night vision devices and ammunition. Also included are medical supplies, field equipment and spare parts.
Kirby said the new package “represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities” to Ukraine, rather than delivering equipment drawn from US military stockpiles.
The US has provided more than $1.6 billion in security assistance since Russia’s invasion, Kirby said.
(AP)
Ukraine denies Russian claims that its helicopters struck a fuel depot in Belgorod
Ukraine denied Russian claims that it attacked a fuel depot in the city of Belgorod.
There was no independent confirmation of details about the incident.
“For some reason they say that we did it, but in fact this does not correspond with reality,” Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, said on Ukrainian television on Friday.
Read the full story.
Retreating Russian forces leave behind 'complete disaster', Ukrainian president says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces were leaving behind “a complete disaster” as they retreat from the north, including towns just outside Kyiv, and he warned residents to beware of more Russian shelling and of land mines.
“They are mining the whole territory, they are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” he said in his nighttime video address to the nation late Friday.
He urged residents to wait to resume their normal lives until they are assured that the mines have been cleared and the danger of shelling has passed.
Zelenskyy warned of difficult battles ahead as the Russians redeploy troops in eastern Ukraine.
(AP)