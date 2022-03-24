Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for people to take a stand against the Russian invasion in a speech in English posted to his Telegram channel overnight.

“Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard,” Zelenskyy said in an emotional plea to the west to support Ukraine one month into a war that has killed thousands.

"Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters," he said, urging people to come together to stand against the war.

"The world must stop the war. I thank everyone who acts in support of Ukraine, in support of freedom, but the war continues. The acts of terror against peaceful people go on. One month already! That long," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president was speaking ahead of multiple important summits, including a NATO summit and EU summit that US President Joe Biden will attend.

Zelenskyy once again called for a no-fly zone and for aircraft to support the Ukrainian military before he is set to address a NATO summit later today.

In the month since Russia invaded Ukraine, millions of people have been internally displaced and more than 3.6 million people have fled the country.

Heavy fighting and shelling have left homes and cities destroyed.

Several western intelligence analyses have said that Russian troops have struggled against Ukraine's defence and in the face of food and supply shortages.

NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of fighting in Ukraine.

A large number of casualties came to be as Ukraine's defenders have put up stiffer-than-expected resistance and denied Moscow the lightning-quick victory it hoped for.