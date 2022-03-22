Turkey jails nephew of cleric Fethullah Gülen on terrorism charges

The nephew of exiled preacher Fethullah Gülen has been imprisoned on terrorism charges, according to Turkish media.

Selahaddin Gülen was sentenced on Tuesday in Ankara to three years and four months in prison for "belonging to a terrorist organisation".

He had been the subject of an Interpol Red Notice issued at Turkey's request and was arrested in Kenya in October 2020.

Selahaddin's wife was also "captured" in May 2021, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused Fethullah Gülen of masterminding the failed coup in 2016 and has labelled him a "terrorist leader".

Gülen -- a former Erdogan ally who has been living in the United States -- says he heads a peaceful network of NGOs and businesses and denies any involvement in the coup attempt.

Tens of thousands of people have been arrested since the failed coup, accused of belonging to Gülen's movement.

Ankara is also tracking suspected members of the Gülen network abroad and claims to have "repatriated" several dozen people since 2016.