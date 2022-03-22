English
Ukraine war live updates: Makariv liberated, Kyiv says, as shelling of cities continues
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 22nd – Morning
Updated: 22/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Ukraine
Music stars swap guitars for guns to help Ukraine's war effort
Russia
Russia 'could retaliate' if EU imposes energy supply embargo
Europe News
Skyrocketing fertiliser prices sends farmers production costs soaring
Europe News
Brussels agrees on more military aid for Ukraine, but no new sanctions
Nature
Chile’s Patagonia is a national treasure, thanks to a US billionaire
United Kingdom
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says her release 'should have happened six years ago'
Scenes
Meet the Queen Bikers, Tunisia’s first all-female motorcycle club
Taste
Naïs Pirollet will be first female chef to represent France at Bocuse d'Or Europe competition
euronews WITNESS
The resilience and tears of Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border
no comment
A prayer among the rubble
