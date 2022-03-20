Ukraine war: Mariupol art school sheltering hundreds bombed by Russia, city council saysComments
It's now three and a half weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine and launched a full-scale war.
The targeting of residential areas by Vladimir Putin's forces has prompted millions of Ukrainians to flee their homes — more than three million heading abroad — while thousands of people have been killed or wounded. Shelling and aerial bombardments have caused widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure.
Moscow denies targeting civilians.
Today's key points:
- Ukrainian authorities say the Russian military bombed an art school in Mariupol where about 400 people had taken refuge. The attack has not been confirmed and the number of casualties is unknown.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of committing war crimes in Mariupol, saying in his latest video address that the siege of the city will go down in history for "terror that will be remembered for centuries to come".
- Local authorities in Mariupol say thousands of residents there have been taken by force across the border into Russia. The claim has not been confirmed.
- On Saturday Russian forces pushed deeper into the besieged and battered southeastern port city, the scene of some of the war's worst suffering.
- The Russian military said on Sunday morning that it has carried out a new series of strikes on Ukrainian military facilities with long-range hypersonic and cruise missiles. On Saturday it said the Kinzhal hypersonic missile was used for the first time in combat to destroy an ammunition depot in western Ukraine.
- UN bodies have confirmed more than 847 civilian deaths since the war began, though they concede the actual toll is likely much higher.
Ukraine 'suspends activity' of Russia-linked political parties
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered activities of 11 political parties with links to Russia to be suspended.
The largest of them is the Opposition Platform for Life, which has 44 out of 450 seats in the country’s parliament. The party is led by Viktor Medvedchuk, who has friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter.
Also on the list is the Nashi (Ours) party led by Yevheniy Murayev. Before the Russian invasion. the British authorities had warned that Russia wanted to install Murayev as the leader of Ukraine.
Speaking in a video address early Sunday, Zelenskyy said that “given a large-scale war unleashed by the Russian Federation and links between it and some political structures, the activities of a number of political parties is suspended for the period of the martial law.” He added that “activities by politicians aimed at discord and collaboration will not succeed.”
Zelenskyy’s announcement follows the introduction of the martial law that envisages a ban on parties associated with Russia. (AP)
More urban bombardment likely, says UK defence ministry
The latest military intelligence assessment from the UK's Ministry of Defence links Russia's "indiscriminate shelling of urban areas" to the "limited progress" it has made in capturing Ukrainian cities.
It forecasts further "heavy firepower" targeting urban areas and causing more civilian casualties as Russia looks to "limit its own already considerable casualties".
'Huge economic losses' for Ukraine after Mariupol steel plant bombing — MP
The Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, one of the largest in Europe, was heavily damaged by shelling, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.
"The economic losses for Ukraine are huge. The environment is devastated," said Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko. She posted a video on her Twitter account showing thick columns of smoke rising of an industrial complex. Euronews cannot verify its content.
Another politician, Serhiy Taruta, wrote on his Facebook page that Russian forces besieging Mariupol "virtually destroyed the factory".
Russian military 'bombed Mariupol art school sheltering hundreds'
Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday that the Russian military bombed an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge in Mariupol.
Local authorities said the school’s building was destroyed and people could remain under the rubble. The attack has not been confirmed and there was no immediate word on casualties.
"Yesterday (Saturday), the Russian occupiers dropped bombs on the G12 art school located on the left bank of Mariupol, where 400 Mariupol residents -- women, children and the elderly -- had refugees", said the local authority of this port city besieged by the forces of Moscow.
"We know that the building was destroyed and that peaceful people are still under the rubble. The death toll is being clarified," it added in a statement posted on Telegram.
Elsewhere in Mariupol, a group of 19 children, most of them orphans, were said to be "in great danger", stranded in a sanatorium, their guardians having been unable to recover them because of the fighting, their relatives and witnesses told AFP on Saturday.
Last Wednesday Russian forces bombed a theatre in the city where civilians were sheltering. City authorities said 130 people were rescued but many more could remain under the debris.
Capturing Mariupol ---- a city of 450,000 before the war -- would be a strategic coup for Russia. The relentless bombardment by Putin's forces has left hundreds of thousands of people trapped in appalling conditions. Amid a shortage of water, gas and electricity, people have spent nights spent in cellars with sub-zero temperatures. Bodies have been left lying in the streets for several days.
Thousands of Mariupol residents 'forcibly relocated to Russia'
The city council in Mariupol has claimed that Russian soldiers forcibly relocated several thousand city residents, mostly women and children, to Russia.
The governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kirilenko, also accused Moscow on Sunday of having "forcibly deported more than 1,000 inhabitants of Mariupol" living in the east of the city to Russia, without specifying when the alleged relocations took place.
Kirilenko said Russian forces have set up "filtration camps" where they "check the telephones" of Mariupol inhabitants before "confiscating their identity documents". "Then they are sent to Russia," he said on Facebook, adding that "their fate on the other side (of the border) is unknown".
The claims by both the governor and Mariupol council have not been verified.
Russian news agencies have said buses have carried several hundred people Moscow calls refugees, from the southeastern port to Russia in recent days.
The vast majority of people trying to flee the fighting have looked to move west to more peaceful parts of Ukraine, or abroad.
Mariupol authorities said on Sunday that nearly 40,000 people have fled over the past week -- almost 10% of its population. The city council said Sunday 39,426 residents have safely evacuated from Mariupol -- using more than 8,000 of their own vehicles to leave via a humanitarian corridor via Berdyansk to Zaporizhzhia.
Several efforts have been made to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from the bombarded and besieged city. On Saturday Ukraine's deputy prime minister described the latest attempt as "partially operational".
Elsewhere around Ukraine: latest updates
In Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, rescuers on Saturday searched the rubble of a marine barracks that was destroyed in an apparent missile attack a day earlier. It isn’t clear how many marines were inside at the time.
Around Kyiv, the northwestern suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin and Moshchun were under fire Saturday, according to the Kyiv regional administration. It said Slavutich, 165 kilometres north of the capital, was “completely isolated.”
More than 6,000 people were able to evacuate along eight of 10 humanitarian corridors Saturday, said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. That figure included 4,128 people from Mariupol, who were taken to the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.
In Zaporizhzhia, a 38-hour curfew is in effect until 6 am Monday, after two missile strikes on the city's suburbs killed nine people. Local authorities say they continue to evacuate people from areas occupied by Russian troops. (AP)
Casualties in Kharkiv shelling, Sumy orphans evacuated
Authorities in Ukraine’s eastern city of Kharkiv say at least five civilians have been killed in the latest Russian shelling.
Regional police in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said the victims of the Russian artillery attack early Sunday included a 9-year-old boy.
Elsewhere, authorities have evacuated scores of baby orphans from the northeastern Sumy region.
The governor, Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, said on Sunday that 71 infants have been safely evacuated via a humanitarian corridor. Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook that the orphans will be taken to an unspecified foreign country. He said most of them require constant medical attention.
Like many other Ukrainian cities, Sumy like Kharkiv has been besieged by Russian troops and faced repeated shelling.
Russia says new strikes carried out with hypersonic and cruise missiles
The Russian military says it has carried out a new series of strikes on Ukrainian military facilities with long-range hypersonic and cruise missiles.
Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said Sunday that the Kinzhal hypersonic missile hit a Ukrainian fuel depot in Kostiantynivka near the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv. The strike marked the second day in a row that Russia used the Kinzhal, a weapon capable of striking targets 2,000 kilometres away at a speed 10 times the speed of sound.
The previous day, the Russian military said the Kinzhal was used for the first time in combat to destroy an ammunition depot in Diliatyn in the Carpathian Mountains in western Ukraine.
Konashenkov noted that the Kalibr cruise missiles launched by Russian warships from the Caspian Sea were also involved in the strike on the fuel depot in Kostiantynivka. He said Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea were used to destroy an armour repair plant in Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine.
Konashenkov added that another strike by air-launched missiles hit a Ukrainian facility in Ovruch in the northern Zhytomyr region where foreign fighters and Ukrainian special forces were based. (AP)
Mariupol terror 'will be remembered for centuries' — Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early Sunday the siege of the port city of Mariupol would go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops.
“To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come,” Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation.
He added that peace talks with Russia were still needed although they were "not easy and pleasant".
The Ukrainian military says Russian forces concentrated on reinforcing supplies on Saturday. Fighting was still reported in many areas. In Mariupol Russian troops pushed deeper into the city.
Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian front line was "simply littered with the corpses of Russian soldiers", a claim that cannot be confirmed.
For a summary of Saturday's developments in the war Russia launched by invading Ukraine, click here.