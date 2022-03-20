11:03

Russian military 'bombed Mariupol art school sheltering hundreds'

Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday that the Russian military bombed an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge in Mariupol.

Local authorities said the school’s building was destroyed and people could remain under the rubble. The attack has not been confirmed and there was no immediate word on casualties.

"Yesterday (Saturday), the Russian occupiers dropped bombs on the G12 art school located on the left bank of Mariupol, where 400 Mariupol residents -- women, children and the elderly -- had refugees", said the local authority of this port city besieged by the forces of Moscow.

"We know that the building was destroyed and that peaceful people are still under the rubble. The death toll is being clarified," it added in a statement posted on Telegram.

Elsewhere in Mariupol, a group of 19 children, most of them orphans, were said to be "in great danger", stranded in a sanatorium, their guardians having been unable to recover them because of the fighting, their relatives and witnesses told AFP on Saturday.

Last Wednesday Russian forces bombed a theatre in the city where civilians were sheltering. City authorities said 130 people were rescued but many more could remain under the debris.

Capturing Mariupol ---- a city of 450,000 before the war -- would be a strategic coup for Russia. The relentless bombardment by Putin's forces has left hundreds of thousands of people trapped in appalling conditions. Amid a shortage of water, gas and electricity, people have spent nights spent in cellars with sub-zero temperatures. Bodies have been left lying in the streets for several days.