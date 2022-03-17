Latest Live Coverage

Road block in the Odessa's historical centre

In front of the barricade that blocks access to the Odessa opera house, a soldier, his wife and their daughter embrace one another as they reluctantly part ways. It is a sweet scene from the daily life of a city known as "the pearl of the Black Sea" -- still at peace but ready for war, which oscillates between anxious expectation of a Russian attack and the redolence of early spring.

