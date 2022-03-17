Antwerp: Belgium man admits to revenge murder of former schoolteacher

A 37-year-old Belgian man has confessed to murdering his former schoolteacher because he felt "humiliated".

Gunter Uwents admitted to the killing on Thursday and said he had not come to terms with his victim's behaviour at school, according to judicial sources.

His former teacher, Maria Verlinden, was found dead in a pool of blood in November 2020 at her home in Herentals.

After a 16-month investigation -- involving hundreds of DNA samples -- Uwents eventually admitted to the murder and was arrested on Sunday.

The suspect had given police "detailed explanations" for his "extremely violent" act, according to the Antwerp public prosecutor's office.

Uwents claimed he had struggled in primary school in the 1990s because of Verliden's behaviour. The 59-year-old teacher had humiliated him as a student, he told police.

Verlinden was known as a devout Christian who had a record of helping homeless people.

Uwents appeared before a judge on Tuesday and has been placed in custody on a murder charge.