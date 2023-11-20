Watch: Gazans inspect damage after a strike on a residential building in Rafah

Residents inspected the extensive damage following a strike on a residential building in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday.

Further images showed relatives of Palestinians killed in a strike gathering at the Najjar hospital.

The Israeli army said on Sunday they were taking their fight against Hamas militants to "additional neighbourhoods" of the Gaza Strip, where an aerial and ground offensive has already killed 13,000 people including thousands of children, according to the Hamas-run government.