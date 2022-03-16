Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Taiwan musicians protest Ukraine invasion

Taiwanese musicians and singers perform in front of the Russian representative office building in downtown Taipei to protest against the Russian invasion and to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people. "We hope more people around the world can unite to stop this war," one of the performing singers, Lo Sirong, said, "so that the sufferings of the innocent people of Ukraine will stop."

More No Comment