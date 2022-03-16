Latest Live Coverage

Refugees arrive at Berlin train station

Every other hour, another packed train from Poland arrives at Berlin's main train station filled with refugees.

The compartments are crowded with hundreds of Ukrainians inside and sometimes at night when the special train arrives from the Polish-Ukrainian border, there are close to 1,000 people on board, mostly mothers and their children seeking a safe place away from the brutal war in their country.

