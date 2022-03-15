Latest Live Coverage

Ukraine
Live

Ukraine war live updates: Deadly attack on Kyiv apartments, as negotiations continue with Russia

By Euronews  with AP, AFP
Firefighters extinguish fires in an apartment building after being hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Firefighters extinguish fires in an apartment building after being hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Felipe Dana

At least two people are dead after a strike on an apartment building in a western neighbourhood of Kyiv. Three powerful explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv in the capital.

President Zelenskyy has used a new video message to urge Russian troops to surrender, telling them they "have a chance to live" if they stop fighting.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are set to meet again on Tuesday via videoconference to continue talks to end the conflict. Monday's talks ended without an agreement, with negotiators saying they were taking a "technical pause" and planned to resume today.

According to a new Pentagon briefing, nearly all of Russia's military offensives remain stalled and made little progress over the weekend. A senior US defence official said Russian troops were still about 15 kilometers from the centre of Kyiv.

09:56

Polish, Czech and Slovenian PMs visiting Kyiv

The prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic will be in Kyiv on Tuesday, as representatives of the European Council. 
Czech PM Petr Fiala wrote on twitter that they would also be joined by the Polish deputy prime minister, and would meet with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Shmyhal.
In a statement, Poland said the purpose of the visit is "to reaffirm the unequivocal support of the whole of the European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a comprehensive package of measures in support of the state, and to Ukrainian society." 
09:42

More on Kyiv apartment building strike...

Euronews' international correspondent Anelise Borges is at the site of a deadly Russian strike on a Kyiv apartment block. 
09:39

At least two dead in Kyiv apartment building strike

At least two people are dead after a strike on a 15-storey apartment building in Kyiv. 
It happened in the city's western Syyatochin neighbourhood, and the explosion blew out windows in the building, and in surrounding buildings too. A fire which started was extinguished by firefighters. 
Rescue workers say they found two bodies at the building, but were able to save 27 other people. 
Credit: Anelise Borges
09:30

Russian anti-war protester interrupts state TV news broadcast

If you're just logging on to check out the latest news from Ukraine, you may have missed this from last night. 
An anti-war protester interrupted a Russian news broadcast. 

Video footage posted by multiple media organisations and journalists showed the woman holding a sign that read "Stop the war. Don't trust the propaganda. They lie to you here" in front of Russia's Channel One news presenter Yekaterina Andreyeva.

09:04

Russia 'made small territorial gains on March 14', says Institute of War

Here is the latest assessment from the Institute of War think tank on Russia's progress in Ukraine.  
"Russian forces made small territorial gains in Luhansk Oblast on March 14 but did not conduct any major attacks toward Kyiv or in northeastern Ukraine," the think tank wrote in an online assessment.

"Russian forces continue to assemble reinforcements and attempt to improve logistical support in both the Kyiv and southern operational directions.
"Ongoing Russian efforts to replace combat losses with both Russian replacements and non-Russian sources, including Syrian fighters and the Wagner Group, are unlikely to enable Russia to resume major offensive operations within the coming week."
09:01

New Zealand will issue thousands of visas for Ukraine refugees

The New Zealand government says it will issue 4,000 special visas to refugees from Ukraine, if they have family in the country. 
"It’s a two year visa to help people escape the current conflict and to shelter here in the hope they can return home when the war ends" Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi said in a statement.
Mr Faafoi said it was the largest category of special visas granted by New Zealand in decades to support ongoing international aid.

There are approximately 16000 NZ residents who were born in Ukraine and they will have the right to sponsor family members for this special visa category which allows them to work and send their children to school. 

“New Zealand was one of the first countries to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded, and these latest measures demonstrate New Zealand’s ongoing concern and compassionate approach over the suffering being caused to Ukrainians" Minister Faafoi said. 

08:29

Pentagon: Most of Russia's offensives in Ukraine remain stalled

A senior American official at the Pentagon in Washington says nearly all of Russia's military offensives in Ukraine remain stalled, after making little progress over the weekend.

The assessment comes as US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin arrives in Brussels on Tuesday for talks with NATO counterparts. He will also visit Slovakia and Bulgaria this week. 

Read more at our story here: 

07:04

Russia and Ukraine to hold more talks on Tuesday

Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine will hold another round of talks via video on Tuesday, keeping open a narrow diplomatic path between the two countries. 
Mondays talks were the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries and the first in a week, but wrapped up without a breakthrough after several hours.
An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the negotiators took “a technical pause” and planned to meet again Tuesday.

The two sides had expressed some optimism in the past few days. Mykhailo Podoliak, the aide to Zelenskyy, tweeted that the negotiators would discuss “peace, cease-fire, immediate withdrawal of troops & security guarantees.”

Previous discussions, held in person in Belarus, produced no lasting humanitarian routes or agreements to end the fighting.

In Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that while the Biden administration supports Ukraine’s participation in the talks with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have to show signs of de-escalating in order to demonstrate good faith.

07:01

Pre-dawn explosions heard in Kyiv

At least three powerful explosions were heard in the center of kyiv on Tuesday morning, although their origin was not immediately known.
A journalist from AFP news agency reported a column of smoke rising in the distance, but was unable to get there due to a night curfew in effect until 5am GMT in the Ukrainian capital. 
These detonations are sometimes caused by anti-aircraft defense weapons, but there has so far been no statement from an official source. 
Fighting has intensified in recent days around Kiev, a city almost completely surrounded by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on February 24.
More than half of the three million inhabitants of Kyiv have left the city since the beginning of the Russian offensive. On Monday, several deaths and injuries were reported after shelling in different parts of the capital. Fierce fighting has been going on for several days between Russian and Ukrainian forces on the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv.