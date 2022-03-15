Ukraine war live updates: Deadly attack on Kyiv apartments, as negotiations continue with RussiaComments
At least two people are dead after a strike on an apartment building in a western neighbourhood of Kyiv. Three powerful explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv in the capital.
President Zelenskyy has used a new video message to urge Russian troops to surrender, telling them they "have a chance to live" if they stop fighting.
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are set to meet again on Tuesday via videoconference to continue talks to end the conflict. Monday's talks ended without an agreement, with negotiators saying they were taking a "technical pause" and planned to resume today.
According to a new Pentagon briefing, nearly all of Russia's military offensives remain stalled and made little progress over the weekend. A senior US defence official said Russian troops were still about 15 kilometers from the centre of Kyiv.
Polish, Czech and Slovenian PMs visiting Kyiv
More on Kyiv apartment building strike...
At least two dead in Kyiv apartment building strike
Russian anti-war protester interrupts state TV news broadcast
Video footage posted by multiple media organisations and journalists showed the woman holding a sign that read "Stop the war. Don't trust the propaganda. They lie to you here" in front of Russia's Channel One news presenter Yekaterina Andreyeva.
Russia 'made small territorial gains on March 14', says Institute of War
"Russian forces continue to assemble reinforcements and attempt to improve logistical support in both the Kyiv and southern operational directions.
New Zealand will issue thousands of visas for Ukraine refugees
There are approximately 16000 NZ residents who were born in Ukraine and they will have the right to sponsor family members for this special visa category which allows them to work and send their children to school.
“New Zealand was one of the first countries to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded, and these latest measures demonstrate New Zealand’s ongoing concern and compassionate approach over the suffering being caused to Ukrainians" Minister Faafoi said.
Pentagon: Most of Russia's offensives in Ukraine remain stalled
A senior American official at the Pentagon in Washington says nearly all of Russia's military offensives in Ukraine remain stalled, after making little progress over the weekend.
The assessment comes as US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin arrives in Brussels on Tuesday for talks with NATO counterparts. He will also visit Slovakia and Bulgaria this week.
Russia and Ukraine to hold more talks on Tuesday
The two sides had expressed some optimism in the past few days. Mykhailo Podoliak, the aide to Zelenskyy, tweeted that the negotiators would discuss “peace, cease-fire, immediate withdrawal of troops & security guarantees.”
Previous discussions, held in person in Belarus, produced no lasting humanitarian routes or agreements to end the fighting.
In Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that while the Biden administration supports Ukraine’s participation in the talks with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have to show signs of de-escalating in order to demonstrate good faith.