At least two people are dead after a strike on an apartment building in a western neighbourhood of Kyiv. Three powerful explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv in the capital.

President Zelenskyy has used a new video message to urge Russian troops to surrender, telling them they "have a chance to live" if they stop fighting.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are set to meet again on Tuesday via videoconference to continue talks to end the conflict. Monday's talks ended without an agreement, with negotiators saying they were taking a "technical pause" and planned to resume today.

According to a new Pentagon briefing, nearly all of Russia's military offensives remain stalled and made little progress over the weekend. A senior US defence official said Russian troops were still about 15 kilometers from the centre of Kyiv.