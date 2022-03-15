Latest Live Coverage

Peru

More than 15 houses in a remote area of the Peruvian Andes were buried by a landslide on Tuesday after a hill collapsed following heavy rains in the region.

Local authorities said residents were trying to rescue trapped people by tearing down the walls of several houses.

Videos broadcast by local TV stations showed how one man was helped out of a hole in the wall.

