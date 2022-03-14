Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Protesters occupy London home linked to Russian oligarch

Protesters take over a London property thought to be linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, with the aim of turning it into a residence to house refugees from the war in Ukraine.

5 Belgrave Square is among London's most expensive private residences. Police are positioned outside, and the five occupiers say they have no food inside.

More No Comment