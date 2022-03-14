English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: Russian invasion 'could turn into World War III', PM Shmyhal says
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 14th – Evening
Updated: 14/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Opera singers perform national anthem in Lviv
no comment
Yemen's tomb of Prophet Hud draws crowds for a four-day pilgrimage
no comment
Protesters occupy London home linked to Russian oligarch
Scenes
The parkour pioneers of Qatar jumping to another level
no comment
Cholita wrestlers fight racism in Bolivia
Climate Now
After a dry winter, how is Portugal learning to live with drought?
Europe News
Polish judges detail rule of law backsliding in new documentary
Ukraine
Watch: Aftermath of a deadly attack on a residential block in Kyiv
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Pregnant woman and her baby die after Mariupol hospital attack
Smart Regions
Harnessing the power of the sun to purify water
